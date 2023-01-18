Eubanks recorded six points (3-4 FG), three rebounds, two blocks and one steal over 16 minutes during Tuesday's 122-113 loss to Denver.

Eubanks continues to function as the primary backup behind Jusuf Nurkic, blocking at least one shot for the fifth straight contest. Barring an injury to Nurkic, there is almost no way Eubanks sees more than about 18 minutes on most nights. While this is certainly not enough to warrant long-term attention in standard formats, he can be considered a blocks streamer, especially given the scarcity of blocks this season.