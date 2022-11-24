Eubanks ended with 10 points (5-5 FG), six rebounds, one assist and three blocks across 17 minutes during Wednesday's 114-96 loss to the Cavaliers.

Eubanks has not missed a shot in the last three games, going 12-for-12 and averaging 9.3 points per game in that span. He hasn't only performed on offense lately but has blocked eight shots as well during those three appearances. For the year, he's made 74.2 percent of his field-goal attempts and is scoring 6.2 points and blocking 1.1 shots per game through 18 contests.