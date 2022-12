Eubanks closed with six points (3-5 FG), seven rebounds, three assists, one block and three steals in 20 minutes during Wednesday's 101-98 loss to the Thunder.

Eubanks did the majority of his damage in the first half of Thursday's loss. He went 2-for-3 from the field and secured six rebounds, three assists and two steals in 12 first-half minutes. He won't draw much interest from fantasy managers in terms of scoring, with the big man now failing to reach double figures in six straight contests.