Eubanks ended with five points (1-4 FG, 3-4 FT), four rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal across 18 minutes during Friday's 124-116 win over the Wizards.

On the heels of just his second double-double of the season, Eubanks came into Friday's matchup in position to solidify a short-term starting role, while Jusuf Nurkic (calf) health up from injury. He made his seventh start of the season but was outshined by second-year pro Trendon Watford. Eubanks hasn't had much fantasy value to this point this season, and even in Nurkic's absence, he isn't worth rostering in fantasy leagues.