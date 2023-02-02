Eubanks recorded 11 points (5-7 FG, 1-1 FT), 11 rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal across 24 minutes off the bench during Wednesday's 122-112 win over Memphis.

Jusuf Nurkic (calf) and Jerami Grant (concussion) both left the game early, throwing the Portland frontcourt into chaos, but Eubanks was able to steady the ship and pocket his second double-double of the season. If Nurkic's injury proves to be serious, Eubanks is the most likely candidate to move into the starting five, and while his numbers on the season are nothing special he could be an intriguing DFS option as soon as Friday against the Wizards.