Eubanks logged 18 points (7-10 FG, 4-7 FT), 10 rebounds, one assist, one block and two steals across 28 minutes during Friday's 138-114 loss to Sacramento.

Eubanks scored a season-high 18 points and grabbed at least 10 rebounds for a third time over his past four appearances en route to his third double-double of the campaign. Across his past five appearances, he's averaged 10.8 points, 8.2 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 2.2 blocks and 1.2 steals in 26.8 minutes. As long as Jusuf Nurkic (knee) remains out, Eubanks should have ample opportunities to produce strong numbers over Portland's final five regular-season games.