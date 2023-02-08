Eubanks (back) is probable against the Warriors on Wednesday.
He was also probable Monday against the Bucks and managed to score 10 points with five rebounds and four assists in 26 minutes. He'll continue to see a larger role in the absence of Jusuf Nurkic (calf).
