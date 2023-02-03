Eubanks will start in Friday's game versus the Wizards, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.
Eubanks will start in place of Jusuf Nurkic (calf), who is expected to be out through the All-Star break. The 25-year-old big man is averaging 7.7 points, 6.8 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.3 blocks in 28.0 minutes across his previous six starts this season.
