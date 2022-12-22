Eubanks (hip) will play Wednesday against Oklahoma City.
As expected, the big man will play through a minor hip issue that landed him on the injury report with a probable tag. Eubanks started Monday's game against OKC and finished with nine points, seven boards and two blocks in 32 minutes, but with Jusuf Nurkic (calf) set to return Wednesday, he'll likely move back to a reduced role off the bench.
