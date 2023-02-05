Eubanks went to the locker room during the first quarter of Saturday's game against the Bulls with what appears to be a back injury, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.
Holdahl speculates the center hurt his back while attempting a hook shot. Eubanks should be considered questionable to return.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Drew Eubanks: Dissapoints in starting role•
-
Trail Blazers' Drew Eubanks: Gets starting nod•
-
Trail Blazers' Drew Eubanks: Double-double off bench•
-
Trail Blazers' Drew Eubanks: Returns to bench•
-
Trail Blazers' Drew Eubanks: Starting for injured Nurkic•
-
Trail Blazers' Drew Eubanks: Solid all-around performance•