Eubanks registered eight points (4-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt), five rebounds and one block over 26 minutes during Saturday's 129-121 loss to Chicago.
Eubanks went to the locker room with a back injury Saturday, and while he was able to return, there were some clear limitations. Trendon Watford played down the stretch, indicating Eubanks may have been a non-option at that point. He remains a 12-team option as long as Jusuf Nurkic (calf) is out, although managers will want to keep an eye on the injury report ahead of Monday's game against the Bucks.
