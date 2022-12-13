Eubanks is considered probable for Wednesday's game versus the Spurs due to a right hip contusion.
Eubanks was listed with the same designation prior to Monday's game before suiting up. Barring a late change to his status, Eubanks should do the same Wednesday and slot into his usual bench role.
