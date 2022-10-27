Eubanks contributed two points (1-3 FG) and one assist in 11 minutes during Wednesday's 119-98 loss to the Heat.

Eubanks has logged double-digit minutes in every game this season but hasn't topped 16 in a game nor 13 in any of the last three. So, he's essentially locked into a small center role behind Jusuf Nurkic, similar to what he saw during his time with the Spurs last year. Eubanks' role could expand if Nurkic misses time, but he's not on most fantasy radars at this point.