Eubanks will start versus Chicago on Friday according to Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site
Jusuf Nurkic (right knee soreness) is being held out and could miss more time with the Blazers seemingly giving up on their playoff hopes. As a starter this season, Eubanks averages 7.6 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.9 assists.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Drew Eubanks: Near-double-double off bench•
-
Trail Blazers' Drew Eubanks: Moves to bench•
-
Trail Blazers' Drew Eubanks: Solid production in win•
-
Trail Blazers' Drew Eubanks: Swats four shots Tuesday•
-
Trail Blazers' Drew Eubanks: Available to play•
-
Trail Blazers' Drew Eubanks: Gets another probable tag•