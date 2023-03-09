Eubanks isn't in the starting five for Wednesday's game versus Boston.
Jusuf Nurkic will replace Eubanks in the starting lineup Thursday after missing the previous 14 games with a calf injury. Eubanks is averaging 5.5 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.2 blocks in 17.7 minutes across his 43 appearances coming off the bench this season.
