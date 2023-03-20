Eubanks totaled 10 points (5-8 FG), eight rebounds, three assists and one block in 21 minutes during Sunday's 117-102 loss to the Clippers.
With Jusuf Nurkic healthy again, Eubanks' role has diminished, but he did post his most points, rebounds and assists Sunday since moving back to a reserve role. Across 49 games off the bench this season, Eubanks has averaged just 5.4 points, 4.5 rebounds, 1.1 blocks and 1.0 assists in 17.7 minutes.
