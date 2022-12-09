Eubanks (back) will suit up for Thursday's matchup against the Nuggets.
Eubanks was listed as probable for the contest, making his available status come with no surprise. He is slated to return to his backup center role in which he has averaged 5.5 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.0 blocks in 17.5 minutes per game this season.
