Eubanks (hip) is out Saturday at Utah, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.
Eubanks is part of an extensive injury report for Portland. In his absence, more minutes should be available for Trendon Watford, Justise Winslow and Greg Brown.
