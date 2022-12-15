Eubanks is probable for Friday's game against the Mavericks due to a root canal.
Eubanks' dental procedure shouldn't prevent him from playing Friday. Over the past five games, he's averaged 6.4 points, 3.2 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 1.0 blocks in 16.8 minutes.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Drew Eubanks: Available as expected•
-
Trail Blazers' Drew Eubanks: Listed as probable again•
-
Trail Blazers' Drew Eubanks: Active Monday•
-
Trail Blazers' Drew Eubanks: Probable Monday•
-
Trail Blazers' Drew Eubanks: Available Saturday•
-
Trail Blazers' Drew Eubanks: Probable for Saturday•