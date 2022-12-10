Eubanks (hip) is probable for Saturday's matchup against Minnesota, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.

Eubanks has recently been dealing with a back issue, but he's now being listed with a hip injury. Regardless, neither issue appears to be too serious, and he should suit up for a third straight game. On the season, the fifth-year big man is averaging 5.6 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.0 blocks in 17.4 minutes.