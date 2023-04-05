Eubanks is probable for Thursday's game against the Spurs due to left thoracic spasms.
Eubanks is dealing with some discomfort in his chest, but it sounds like he'll power through it and get out there for Thursday's game against his former team. If you need a low-end source of blocks and boards, Eubanks could be worth a look.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Drew Eubanks: Double-doubles in loss•
-
Trail Blazers' Drew Eubanks: Produces as shot blocker, rebounder•
-
Trail Blazers' Drew Eubanks: Swats away six shots•
-
Trail Blazers' Drew Eubanks: Solid in spot start•
-
Trail Blazers' Drew Eubanks: Moves into starting lineup•
-
Trail Blazers' Drew Eubanks: Near-double-double off bench•