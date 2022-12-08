Eubanks (back) is probable Thursday against Denver, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.
Barring any major setback pregame, Eubanks will be active for the Blazers on Thursday. Eubanks posted two points, five rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block in 16 minutes Sunday against the Pacers.
