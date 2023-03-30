Eubanks finished with five points (2-12 FG, 1-2 FT), 11 rebounds, five assists and two blocks in 25 minutes in Wednesday's 120-80 loss to the Kings.

There wasn't much positive to take away from a night the Trail Blazers mustered just 80 points and lost by 40, but Eubanks at least came through for fantasy managers who streamed him for blocks and rebounds. He's typically been a strong source of field-goal percentage on the occasions he's started this season, but Eubanks deviated from that trend in a major way Wednesday. Though the 2-for-12 showing from the field was tough to stomach, fantasy managers should view it as a major outlier and continue to roll with Eubanks in lineups with the likelihood that top center Jusuf Nurkic (knee) has been shut down for the season.