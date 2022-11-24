Eubanks is questionable for Friday's game against the Knicks due to a left lumbar spasm.
Eubanks has appeared in each of the Trail Blazers' first 18 games of the year and has scored in double figures in two of the last three matchups. If he's unavailable Friday, Justise Winslow and Trendon Watford will likely see increased playing time.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Drew Eubanks: Continues perfect shooting streak•
-
Trail Blazers' Drew Eubanks: Excellent off bench Saturday•
-
Trail Blazers' Drew Eubanks: Returns to the bench Tuesday•
-
Trail Blazers' Drew Eubanks: Season-best output in spot start•
-
Trail Blazers' Drew Eubanks: Starting Wednesday•
-
Trail Blazers' Drew Eubanks: Maintaining small role•