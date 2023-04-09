Eubanks (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Warriors.
Eubanks missed Saturday's game due to the ankle issue, which resulted in Trendon Watford drawing the start at center and he finished with 24 points, two rebounds, three assists and a block over 26 minutes. It'll be more of the same if Eubanks misses Portland's regular-season finale.
