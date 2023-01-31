Eubanks isn't starting Monday's game against the Hawks, Lauren L. Williams of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Eubanks drew a spot start at center Saturday against the Raptors, but he'll return to his usual bench role with Jusuf Nurkic back in action. Eubanks is averaging 6.6 points and 6.8 rebounds in his last five appearances off the bench.
