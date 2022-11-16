Eubanks isn't in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game versus the Spurs.
Eubanks will return to the bench after starting the last three games as Jusuf Nurkic (thigh) was out. Eubanks averaged 7.3 points, 8.0 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.0 blocks in 27.3 minutes over that span.
