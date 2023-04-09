Eubanks (ankle) is out for Sunday's matchup against the Warriors.
Eubanks missed Saturday's game against the Clippers, and with the Blazers having nothing to play for in the regular-season finale, his absence is not surprising. Trendon Watford should start at center as a result.
