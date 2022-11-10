Eubanks registered 14 points (6-7 FG, 2-4 FT), eight rebounds, two assists and three blocks in 22 minutes during Wednesday's 105-95 win over Charlotte.

Eubanks got a look in the starting lineup Wednesday due to Jusuf Nurkic (thigh) sitting out and took advantage of the opportunity, finishing with season-high totals across the board, aside from steals, despite only an incremental increase in playing time to 22 minutes. Nurkic was initially deemed probable for Wednesday's game before heading in the wrong direction, but the initial designation would suggest the team doesn't anticipate a long absence. Still, Eubanks could be worth a look in daily fantasy and some leagues with daily moves allowed, given the big man's ability to contribute in multiple categories.