Eubanks totaled 10 points (3-5 FG, 4-5 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists, three blocks and four steals across 29 minutes during Monday's 135-106 win over the Pistons.

Eubanks returned to a bench role after drawing a spot start Friday against the Warriors, but his production didn't suffer any sort of hit. He scored in double figures for the first time since Dec. 10, and he hauled down a season-high 10 rebounds. Eubanks also showcased his ability on the defensive end by swatting away three shots and recording four steals. The Oregon State product has now registered a block in seven straight contests.