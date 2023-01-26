Eubanks notched eight points (4-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt), 10 rebounds, two blocks and two steals over 26 minutes during Wednesday's 134-124 victory over Utah.

Eubanks had a strong all around performance in a game where starter Jusuf Nurkic (calf) exited in the third quarter to injury. Wednseday was just the third time Eubanks played over 25 minutes since the calendar flipped to 2023. He has gone at least 10 rebounds and two blocks in each instance. If Nurkic misses an extended period of time, Eubanks can see some streaming appeal in fantasy.