Eubanks finished Friday's 124-96 loss to the Bulls with 12 points (5-7 FG, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, one assist, one block and two steals over 25 minutes.
Eubanks moved back into the starting lineup, filling in for Jusuf Nurkic (right knee soreness) who was a late scratch. It appears as though the Trail Blazers have given up the goat this season, meaning Eubanks could be a sneaky pickup down the stretch. While there is no confirmation of this, all signs are pointing to them leaning heavily on their fringe players ROS.
