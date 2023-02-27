Eubanks finished with nine points (2-2 FG, 5-10 FT), eight rebounds, two blocks and one steal across 22 minutes during Sunday's 131-114 victory over Houston.

Eubanks drew a ninth straight start in place of Jusuf Nurkic (calf). While he's scored in double figures only twice during that stretch, the undrafted big man out of Oregon State is still putting up solid numbers and and is averaging 7.6 points, 6.9 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.1 blocks while shooting 56.3 percent from the field. He's certainly not producing at an All-Star level, but his rebounding, defensive production and above-average field-goal percentage makes him a solid streaming option while Nurkic remains sidelined.