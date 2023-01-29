Eubanks will start Saturday's game against the Raptors.
Eubanks gets the nod at center with Jusuf Nurkic (calf) sidelined. In Eubanks' prior five starts this season, he's averaged 7.8 points, 7.6 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.2 blocks in 29.2 minutes.
