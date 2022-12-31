Eubanks will join the starting five for Friday's game against the Warriors.
Eubanks draws the starting nod with Jusuf Nurkic (illness) sidelined Friday. In four starts this season Eubanks has averaged 7.8 points, 7.8 rebounds and 1.3 blocks in 28.8 minutes per game, making him an intriguing streaming option.
