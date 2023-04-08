Eubanks is questionable for Saturday's game versus the Clippers due to a right ankle sprain.
With Portland eliminated from playoff contention, it wouldn't be surprising for Eubanks to sit out either leg of the team's back-to-back on Saturday and Sunday. If he is ruled out, Trendon Watford (ankle) would be the primary candidate to start at center, with Jusuf Nurkic (knee) unavailable.
