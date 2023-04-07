Eubanks amassed 23 points (9-13 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 2-3 FT), nine rebounds, two assists and five blocks over 28 minutes during Thursday's 129-127 loss to the Spurs.

Eubanks was efficient from the field en route to a season-high 23 points and grabbed a team-high nine rebounds, falling one short of his fourth double-double of the campaign. He also blocked three-plus shots for a third straight game and at least five shots for the third time this season. With Portland shutting down numerous regulars, Eubanks has drawn seven straight starts, averaging 12.1 points, 7.9 rebounds, 2.9 blocks, 2.4 assists and 1.0 steals with 50/36/68 shooting splits during that stretch.