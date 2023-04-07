Eubanks amassed 23 points (9-13 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 2-3 FT), nine rebounds, two assists and five blocks over 28 minutes during Thursday's 129-127 loss to the Spurs.
Eubanks was efficient from the field en route to a season-high 23 points and grabbed a team-high nine rebounds, falling one short of his fourth double-double of the campaign. He also blocked three-plus shots for a third straight game and at least five shots for the third time this season. With Portland shutting down numerous regulars, Eubanks has drawn seven straight starts, averaging 12.1 points, 7.9 rebounds, 2.9 blocks, 2.4 assists and 1.0 steals with 50/36/68 shooting splits during that stretch.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Drew Eubanks: Available Thursday•
-
Trail Blazers' Drew Eubanks: Probable Thursday•
-
Trail Blazers' Drew Eubanks: Double-doubles in loss•
-
Trail Blazers' Drew Eubanks: Produces as shot blocker, rebounder•
-
Trail Blazers' Drew Eubanks: Swats away six shots•
-
Trail Blazers' Drew Eubanks: Solid in spot start•