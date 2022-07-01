Eubanks agreed to a one-year deal with the Trail Blazers on Friday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Eubanks impressed with Portland after being acquired in a mid-season trade last year, averaging 14.5 points and 8.5 rebounds across 22 appearances starting in relief for Jusuf Nurkic. Eubanks is set to be the backup center for the Trail Blazers coming into next season and does present fantasy value if Nurkic is forced to miss time next year.