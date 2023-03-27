Eubanks produced seven points (3-6 FG, 1-2 FT), 10 rebounds, four assists, six blocks and one steal in 33 minutes during Sunday's 118-112 loss to Oklahoma City.

Eubanks didn't turn any heads with his performance in the scoring column, but he managed to tie his season high with six blocks. He also made an impact by snagging double-digit rebounds, his first time doing so since Feb. 14. Eubanks could be a viable streaming option for fantasy managers in need of rebounds and defensive stats, especially with Jusuf Nurkic (knee) and Trendon Watford (ankle) struggling to return to health.