Eubanks finished Tuesday's 126-101 loss to the Wizards with three points (1-4 FG, 1-2 FT), 11 rebounds, four blocks, two assists and one steal in 27 minutes.

As has been the case throughout his seven-game run as the Trail Blazers' starting center, Eubanks remained uninvolved on the offensive end, but he came through with a strong showing in two categories. For as long as Jusuf Nurkic (calf) remains sidelined, Eubanks should represent an excellent streaming option for rebounds and blocks, though his lack of contributions in other areas render him more of a low-end option in 12-team category leagues.