Eubanks posted six points (3-4 FG), 11 rebounds, one assist and six blocks in 31 minutes during Sunday's 121-112 loss to the Lakers.
Eubanks came off the bench and didn't get many touches on offense, but he made his presence near the rim with season-high marks in both rebounds and blocks. That said, Eubanks' role shouldn't change going forward, as Jusuf Nurkic is firmly entrenched as Portland's starting center, meaning Eubanks is forced to settle into a backup role in a best-case scenario.
