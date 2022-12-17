Eubanks is available for Friday's game against Dallas.
Eubanks was initially listed as probable following a dental procedure, but as expected, he'll suit up Friday. Over his past five appearances, the backup big man has averaged 6.4 points, 3.2 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 1.0 blocks in 16.8 minutes per game.
