site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: trail-blazers-duop-reath-another-absence-coming-515953 | sport: basketball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nba/reg/free/stories
Skip to Main Content
This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.
Trail Blazers' Duop Reath: Another absence coming
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Reath (foot) will not play Tuesday against Washington.
Reath will be sidelined for a third straight game and remains without a timetable to return. His next chance to play comes Friday against the Knicks.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Fantasy Basketball Stories