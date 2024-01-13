Reath posted 14 points (6-14 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 0-3 FT), six rebounds, one block and one steal over 24 minutes in Friday's 116-93 loss to Minnesota.

Reath started in his fifth straight outing, ending as one of four Portland players with 10 or more points while hauling in a half-dozen rebounds in a losing effort. Reath has scored 14 or more points in six games this year while recorded at least six rebounds in eight contests.