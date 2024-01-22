Reath supplied 16 points (6-9 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, four assists and one block across 22 minutes during Sunday's 134-110 loss to the Lakers.
Reath led all bench players in Sunday's contest in scoring while adding a pair of threes and a quartet of assists in a blowout defeat. Reath has tallied at least 15 points in eight games this season, including in three of his last four games. Reath has recorded 15 or more points off the bench on four occasions this year.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Duop Reath: Rejoins second unit•
-
Trail Blazers' Duop Reath: Remains relevant Wednesday•
-
Trail Blazers' Duop Reath: Scores 17 points Sunday•
-
Trail Blazers' Duop Reath: Balanced outing as starter in loss•
-
Trail Blazers' Duop Reath: Comes close to double-double•
-
Trail Blazers' Duop Reath: Records first double-double in win•