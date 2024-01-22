Reath supplied 16 points (6-9 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, four assists and one block across 22 minutes during Sunday's 134-110 loss to the Lakers.

Reath led all bench players in Sunday's contest in scoring while adding a pair of threes and a quartet of assists in a blowout defeat. Reath has tallied at least 15 points in eight games this season, including in three of his last four games. Reath has recorded 15 or more points off the bench on four occasions this year.