Reath closed with eight points (3-3 FG, 2-2 3Pt), one rebound and one assist over 13 minutes during Sunday's 112-103 loss to the Nuggets.

Reath has moved into a fringe rotation role now that Deandre Ayton is healthy, but the former has knocked down 12 of 16 shots over his last four games. Reath averaging just 14.8 minutes per game over that span removes him from fantasy radar, but he has rest-of-season streaming credibility if Ayton misses time.