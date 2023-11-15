Reath was held scoreless (0-4 FG, 0-3 3Pt) and contributed one rebound in 10 minutes during Tuesday's 115-99 loss to the Jazz.

Reath, one of Portland's three two-way players, has been included in the rotation as the backup center to Deandre Ayton in the last two games, after having not appeared in any of the team's first eight contests of the season. The 27-year-old drilled three triples en route to an 11-point performance in 14 minutes against the Lakers on Tuesday, but he took a big step backward Tuesday. With Robert Williams (knee) out for the season, Reath has a chance to capture a permanent spot on the second unit, but the Trail Blazers likely won't hesitate to move on if he fails to produce in his subsequent opportunities.