Reath (knee) will play in Wednesday's game against Utah.
Reath will return from a two-game absence due to a right knee injury. His availability could mean fewer opportunities for Jabari Walker. Reath is averaging 4.3 points and 2.0 rebounds across 10.3 minutes per game this season.
