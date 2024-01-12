Reath closed Thursday's 139-77 loss to the Thunder with eight points (3-9 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and one block across 24 minutes.

Reath started for the fourth game in a row and finished just two points and three rebounds away from a double-double, though, in reality, he would've probably posted those numbers if the game hadn't been decided by the end of the second quarter. Reath has been serviceable in a starting role, but he should return to his regular bench spot if Deandre Ayton (knee) returns Friday to face the Timberwolves.