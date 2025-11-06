Reath notched 12 points (4-5 FG, 4-5 3Pt) and two assists in 20 minutes during Wednesday's 121-119 victory over Oklahoma City.

Reath saw majority of the minutes at center backing up Donovan Clingan with Robert Williams (knee) getting back to speed, and made the most of his opportunity, scoring in double digits for the first time since Mar. 27 of last season. If Williams continues to have a minutes restriction, Reath may receive more chances to contribute.